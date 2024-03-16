Assam: Lok Sabha Election To Be Held in 3 Phases; Dates Revealed

GUWAHATI: The voting dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election has been declared by the Election Commission led by CEC Rajiv Kumar on Saturday.
The polls in Assam will be held in three phases – April 19, April 26 and May 7.
The 14 constituencies of Assam have been divided into three phases for voting. The first phase scheduled for April 19 will include Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh.
In the second phase Diphu, Silchar, Karimganj, Darrang-Udalguri, and Nagaon will vote on 26 April. Lastly, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Dhubri will vote in the third phase on 7 May.
The CEC had earlier announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections. The voting will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1 and the counting of the votes will be taken on June 4.
Preparing for the elections, the Bharatiya Janata party had earlier released the list of candidates for Assam on 11 seats out of 14 Lok Sabha seats.
Candidates list for BJP:
Darrang Udalguri- Dilip Saikia
Guwahati - Bijuli Kalita Medhi
Diphu (ST) - Amar Sing Tisso
Karimganj - Kripanath Mallah
Silchar (SC) - Parimal Suklabaidya
Nagaon- Suresh Bora
Kaziranga - Kamakhya Prasad Tasa
Sonitpur - Ranjit Dutta
Lakhimpur - Pradhan Baruah
Dibrugarh - Sarbananda Sonowal
Jorhat - Topon Kumar Gogoi
The grand old Opposition party in Assam has also released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Congress announced candidates for 12 seats. It has offered one seat to alliance partner Assam Jatiya Parishad, while no decision has been taken yet on the remaining constituency.
Jorhat – Gaurav Gogoi
Kokrajhar – Garjan Mushahari
Dhubri – Rokibul Hussain
Barpeta – Deep Bayan
Darrang – Madhab Rajbanshi
Guwahati – Mira Borthakur Goswami
Diphu – Joyram Engleng
Karimganj – Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury
Silchar – Surjya Kanta Sarkar
Nagaon – Pradyut Bordoloi
Kaziranga – Roselina Tirkey
Sonitpur – Prem Lal Ganju
The Trinamool Congress has also fielded four candidates from Assam:
Barpeta – Abul Kalam Azad
Kokrajhar – Gauri Sankar Sarania
Lakhimpur – Ghana Kanta Chutia
Silchar – Radheshyam Biswas
The Aam Admi Party candidate list
Dibrugarh – Manoj Dhanohar
Sonitpur – Rishi Raj
ALSO WATCH: