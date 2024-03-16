Assam: Lok Sabha Election To Be Held in 3 Phases; Dates Revealed

GUWAHATI: The voting dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election has been declared by the Election Commission led by CEC Rajiv Kumar on Saturday.

The polls in Assam will be held in three phases – April 19, April 26 and May 7.

The 14 constituencies of Assam have been divided into three phases for voting. The first phase scheduled for April 19 will include Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh.

In the second phase Diphu, Silchar, Karimganj, Darrang-Udalguri, and Nagaon will vote on 26 April. Lastly, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Dhubri will vote in the third phase on 7 May.

The CEC had earlier announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections. The voting will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1 and the counting of the votes will be taken on June 4.