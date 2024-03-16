Assam: Lok Sabha Election To Be Held in 3 Phases; Dates Revealed

Assam News

The Lok Sabha Election in Assam will be held in three phases – April 19, April 26 and May 7.
Representational image

GUWAHATI: The voting dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election has been declared by the Election Commission led by CEC Rajiv Kumar on Saturday.

The polls in Assam will be held in three phases – April 19, April 26 and May 7.

The 14 constituencies of Assam have been divided into three phases for voting. The first phase scheduled for April 19 will include Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh.

In the second phase Diphu, Silchar, Karimganj, Darrang-Udalguri, and Nagaon will vote on 26 April. Lastly, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Dhubri will vote in the third phase on 7 May.

The CEC had earlier announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections. The voting will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1 and the counting of the votes will be taken on June 4.

Preparing for the elections, the Bharatiya Janata party had earlier released the list of candidates for Assam on 11 seats out of 14 Lok Sabha seats.

Candidates list for BJP:

  • Darrang Udalguri- Dilip Saikia

  • Guwahati - Bijuli Kalita Medhi

  • Diphu (ST) - Amar Sing Tisso

  • Karimganj - Kripanath Mallah

  • Silchar (SC) - Parimal Suklabaidya

  • Nagaon- Suresh Bora

  • Kaziranga - Kamakhya Prasad Tasa

  • Sonitpur - Ranjit Dutta

  • Lakhimpur - Pradhan Baruah

  • Dibrugarh - Sarbananda Sonowal

  • Jorhat - Topon Kumar Gogoi

The grand old Opposition party in Assam has also released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Congress announced candidates for 12 seats. It has offered one seat to alliance partner Assam Jatiya Parishad, while no decision has been taken yet on the remaining constituency.

  • Jorhat – Gaurav Gogoi

  • Kokrajhar – Garjan Mushahari

  • Dhubri – Rokibul Hussain

  • Barpeta – Deep Bayan

  • Darrang – Madhab Rajbanshi

  • Guwahati – Mira Borthakur Goswami

  • Diphu – Joyram Engleng

  • Karimganj – Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury

  • Silchar – Surjya Kanta Sarkar

  • Nagaon – Pradyut Bordoloi

  • Kaziranga – Roselina Tirkey

  • Sonitpur – Prem Lal Ganju

The Trinamool Congress has also fielded four candidates from Assam:

  • Barpeta – Abul Kalam Azad

  • Kokrajhar – Gauri Sankar Sarania

  • Lakhimpur – Ghana Kanta Chutia

  • Silchar – Radheshyam Biswas

The Aam Admi Party candidate list

  • Dibrugarh – Manoj Dhanohar

  • Sonitpur – Rishi Raj

