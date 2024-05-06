Manipur Hailstorm: Schools, Colleges to Close on May 6-7, Says CM Biren Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, announced that schools and colleges in the state will be closed on May 6 and 7 because of the current weather conditions.
The state government made the decision as a precaution to protect against the risks of the current weather conditions.
Taking to X, CN Biren Singh wrote, “All schools and colleges will remain closed on 6th May and 7th May, 2024 due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions. I urge all to stay updated and remain safe indoors. The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives & properties and assist those who have been affected.”
He promised the people of the state that the government is taking steps to protect lives and properties and help those who have been affected.
Earlier, the state government asked the public to report damages from the hailstorm on May 5. They were requested to provide details of the damage caused by the severe weather, along with photographs.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh offered government support and immediate assistance to the victims. He also provided helpline numbers for the districts affected by the severe weather conditions.
The minister wrote in X, “In the wake of the recent hailstorm impacting several areas across Manipur, our priority is ensuring swift assistance for those in need. To extend support, we've established helpline numbers in various districts. Your safety is our priority. Please reach out without hesitation if you require assistance. We're here to support you through this challenging time.”
