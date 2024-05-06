Manipur Hailstorm: Schools, Colleges to Close on May 6-7, Says CM Biren Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, announced that schools and colleges in the state will be closed on May 6 and 7 because of the current weather conditions.

The state government made the decision as a precaution to protect against the risks of the current weather conditions.

Taking to X, CN Biren Singh wrote, “All schools and colleges will remain closed on 6th May and 7th May, 2024 due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions. I urge all to stay updated and remain safe indoors. The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives & properties and assist those who have been affected.”