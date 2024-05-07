Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BPF Worker Detained Over Accusations Of Rigging At Kokrajhar Polling Booth

KOKRAJHAR: A sensational incident has unfolded at a polling booth located in Kokrajhar's Science College on May 7 amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections in Assam.
The situation in the polling station turned grim as serious allegations of rigging was leveled against a worker belonging to the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) at the polling booth.
This unfortunate incident took place after a group of BPF workers, accompanied by Sewly Mohilary, wife of BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary, arrived at the polling booth.
Subsequently, Sewly Mohilary and some BPF workers were embroiled in a dispute.
According to reports, Sewly Mohilary was allegedly stopped by the cops from proceeding further. Incidents of this sort jeopardizes the sanctity of the democratic process and the law enforcement authorities are ensuring the upholding of the integrity of the elections.
Earlier today, Khampha Borgyari, the candidate representing the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) in the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, exercised his democratic franchise at the Basubari Primary School polling station in Assam's Chirang.
Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gaura Brahma also participated in the democratic process along with his family at the Batabari ME School polling station located in their ancestral village.
Meanwhile, the Returning Officer (RO) of No. 1 Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency PK Dwivedi on Monday briefed the media persons that the Kokrajhar district administration was fully prepared for smooth conduct of elections.
Dwivedi said all preparations were made as per guidelines of the Election Commission of India. He also said the polling officials with EVM and VV pad machines had rushed to their respective polling booths under security escort and necessary arrangements.
He also said the district administration will keep a close vigilance to ensure free and fair elections.
It is to be noted that according to the most recent polling data, Assam had a voter turnout of 27.34 percent across its four constituencies till 11:30 am during the third phase of the General Elections.
Among these, Kokrajhar had the highest turnout at 28.28 percent, followed by Dhubri at 27.77 percent. Barpeta came in third with 27.19 percent, while Guwahati had a slightly lower turnout at 26.25 percent.
