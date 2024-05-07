Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BPF Worker Detained Over Accusations Of Rigging At Kokrajhar Polling Booth

KOKRAJHAR: A sensational incident has unfolded at a polling booth located in Kokrajhar's Science College on May 7 amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections in Assam.

The situation in the polling station turned grim as serious allegations of rigging was leveled against a worker belonging to the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) at the polling booth.

This unfortunate incident took place after a group of BPF workers, accompanied by Sewly Mohilary, wife of BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary, arrived at the polling booth.

Subsequently, Sewly Mohilary and some BPF workers were embroiled in a dispute.