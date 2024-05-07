Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tragedy Strikes As Polling Agent Collapses In Polling Booth In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: As the polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is underway, an unfortunate incident has occurred at the Mohanpur Nayapara Primary School No 171 polling booth located at Jogighopa in Assam's Bongaigaon.

Amidst the electoral process, the polling agent stationed in the booth suddenly fell unconscious while on duty on May 7, raising serious concerns about his well-being.

The voting process had to be bought to a 30-minute halt in the polling station due to the sudden collapse of the polling agent at the booth.