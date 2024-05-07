Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tragedy Strikes As Polling Agent Collapses In Polling Booth In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: As the polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is underway, an unfortunate incident has occurred at the Mohanpur Nayapara Primary School No 171 polling booth located at Jogighopa in Assam's Bongaigaon.
Amidst the electoral process, the polling agent stationed in the booth suddenly fell unconscious while on duty on May 7, raising serious concerns about his well-being.
The voting process had to be bought to a 30-minute halt in the polling station due to the sudden collapse of the polling agent at the booth.
The polling agent was immediately rushed to the Bongaigaon Civil Hospital to seek medical attention.
During the previous phase of the General Elections in Assam on April 26, Farooq Ahmad, a polling agent representing the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), passed away at a polling booth in Assam’s Hailakandi.
The incident took place at the Gollashera Primary School polling center, situated on the Assam-Mizoram border. Ahmad collapsed while carrying out his duties and was declared dead on the spot.
Local sources suspected that Ahmad’s cause of death was a brain stroke.
Meanwhile, earlier today, a tense situation erupted in Assam's Mankachar falling under Dhubri parliamentary constituency as a scuffle reportedly broke out between two groups.
This volatile incident in the midst of the polling process reportedly unfolded at No 158 polling booth located in Mankachar's Kathalbari.
As per reports, the situation in the polling booth went in disarray after the voters formed queues to exercise their franchise.
Violent altercations ensued outside the polling booth after this chaotic incident reportedly took place.
Security personnel have reportedly been deployed to take stock of the matter and bring the situation under control so as to ensure the smooth conduct of the democratic process.
Four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam - Kokrajhar (ST), Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati - are casting their vote in the third phase of elections on May 7.
