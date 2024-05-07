Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tensions Grip As Scuffle Erupts At Polling Booth In Mankachar

MANKACHAR: Amidst the ongoing third phase polls of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a tense situation erupted in Assam's Mankachar falling under Dhubri parliamentary constituency as a scuffle reportedly broke out between two groups.
This volatile incident in the midst of the polling process reportedly unfolded at No 158 polling booth located in Mankachar's Kathalbari.
As per reports, the situation in the polling booth went in disarray after the voters formed queues to exercise their franchise.
Violent altercations ensued outside the polling booth after this chaotic incident reportedly took place.
Security personnel have reportedly been deployed to take stock of the matter and bring the situation under control so as to ensure the smooth conduct of the democratic process.
Meanwhile, at least 10.12 percent of eligible voters had cast their votes by 9 am on Tuesday, in the four constituencies of Assam that were voting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam voted in the third phase of elections on May 7. These constituencies are Kokrajhar (ST), Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati.
In the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam, the outcome will be decided for 47 candidates competing to win in four important constituencies.
Six women are running for office in the last phase of voting in Assam.
All eyes are set on the important Guwahati seat, where both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have nominated female candidates – Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Mira Borthakur Goswami, respectively.
Both the candidates for Guwahati Lok Sabha seat have cast their vote.
Mira Borthakur Goswami and Bijulee Kalita Medhi were among the first voters to cast their votes in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Mira Borthakur voted at the Narbam Lower Primary School polling station, while Bijulee Kalita voted at Pub-Guwahati High School.
