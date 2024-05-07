Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tensions Grip As Scuffle Erupts At Polling Booth In Mankachar

MANKACHAR: Amidst the ongoing third phase polls of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a tense situation erupted in Assam's Mankachar falling under Dhubri parliamentary constituency as a scuffle reportedly broke out between two groups.

This volatile incident in the midst of the polling process reportedly unfolded at No 158 polling booth located in Mankachar's Kathalbari.

As per reports, the situation in the polling booth went in disarray after the voters formed queues to exercise their franchise.

Violent altercations ensued outside the polling booth after this chaotic incident reportedly took place.