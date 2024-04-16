Assam: LPG launches Safety Check Booklet to boost Safety Check campaign

Bongaigaon: A Basic Safety Check Booklet was launched on Monday by DP Vidyarthi, CGM (LPG) Indian Oil AOD, in a meeting organized at Bongaigaon to boost the ongoing Safety Check campaign.

Vidyarthi while addressing the gathering said, “I am happy to launch the Safety Check Booklet to boost the ongoing Safety Check Campaign. Reduction of LPG accident is the main aim of this campaign and I urge all the channel partners to give their best efforts to cover all the household for their corporation and the nation at large.”

The programme started with the welcome address by Shyamal Debnath, Divisional LPG Head, Guwahati. While addressing the gathering, Debnath stated that this campaign will provide a big opportunity for all of us and will pave the way for minimizing LPG accidents. He further stated that it’s a 6-month long campaign and our LPG customers don’t have to pay anything for doing this safety check through our delivery person. Dayamoy Biswas, CPM, Bongaigaon BP also attended the meeting and shared his experiences, expertize and knowledge while deliberating on the theme. More than 100 channel partners along with their staff from different lower Assam parts attended the meet. The session was concluded with a healthy interaction with the participants and with a vote of thanks from Nitumoni Das, Bongaigaon LPG Field Officer.

