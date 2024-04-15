Assam: Woman Kills Mother-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Bongaigaon; Arrested

BONGAIGAON: A shocking incident of murder unfolded amidst the festive atmosphere of Rongali Bihu in Jogighopa town of Bongaigaon district on Sunday.
The tragic incident reportedly took place in Bharalkundi 10th Block village of Jogighopa, where a woman was allegedly killed by her daughter-in-law over a dispute pertaining to land ownership.
The victim, identified as Maryam Beowa, was mercilessly killed by the alleged culprit going by the name of Sayeda, who was promptly arrested by Jogighopa police after receiving information about this heinous crime.
As per reports, the duo were embroiled in a heated quarrel over a land dispute. The altercation took an ugly turn when the perpetrator assaulted her mother-in-law.
This unexpected attack prompted locals to intervene, after which, the injured woman who sustained severe injuries was immediately rushed to Goalpara Hospital.
Unfortunately, the timely action went in vain as she did not manage to survive and the doctors declared her dead upon arrival.
