Assam: Woman Kills Mother-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Bongaigaon; Arrested

BONGAIGAON: A shocking incident of murder unfolded amidst the festive atmosphere of Rongali Bihu in Jogighopa town of Bongaigaon district on Sunday.

The tragic incident reportedly took place in Bharalkundi 10th Block village of Jogighopa, where a woman was allegedly killed by her daughter-in-law over a dispute pertaining to land ownership.

The victim, identified as Maryam Beowa, was mercilessly killed by the alleged culprit going by the name of Sayeda, who was promptly arrested by Jogighopa police after receiving information about this heinous crime.