Assam: Recruitment rally of Territorial Army in Kokrajhar extended

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In continuation of the advertisement published in a state daily on October 10, it was informed that the Territorial Army recruitment rally at 7th Assam Police Battalion ground, Choraikhola in Kokrajhar, has been extended by a day.

Official sources said the rally will now also be held on November 27, exclusively for aspirants from the districts of Kokrajhar, Baksa, Udalguri, Chirang, and Tamulpur who participated in the Police Recruitment Rally from November 22 to November 26. According to guidelines, only candidates from the mentioned districts who attended the police recruitment rally during November 22–26 are eligible. Candidates who have already participated in the Territorial Army recruitment rally on the designated dates for their respective districts on any of the days between November 22–26 will not be allowed to reappear on November 27, the sources said. This additional day aims to provide eligible aspirants a fair opportunity to be part of the Territorial Army.

