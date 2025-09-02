Assam-Made Semiconductor Chips Shine at Semicon India 2025

New Delhi: Assam marked a milestone in India’s semiconductor journey as two chips developed in the state were showcased at the prestigious Semicon India 2025 event on Tuesday.

The featured innovations included the Tata OSAT Chip and the Neural Amplifier Frontend Integrated Circuit (IC) designed by researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar. Their display underscored Assam’s emerging presence in the country’s growing high-tech ecosystem and its contribution to cutting-edge chip design and manufacturing.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X to share the achievement.

“The first Made in India Chips displayed at the Semicon India 2025 and proudly taking its place are two chips from Assam the Tata OSAT Chip and the Neural Amplifier Frontend IC from NIT Silchar! Assam is moving steadily to ensure that it fuels India’s semiconductor journey.”

The recognition of Assam-based innovations at a global event like Semicon India reflects the state’s increasing alignment with the national semiconductor mission, aimed at reducing dependence on imports and positioning India as a global hub for chip manufacturing.

Industry experts believe that Assam’s entry into advanced chip design could open doors for greater research collaborations, investment opportunities, and skilled manpower development in the Northeast.