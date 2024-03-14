ICSSR sponsored workshop on ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ held at Lakhimpur Commerce College

LAKHIMPUR: A workshop-cum-seminar, sponsored by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) was held at Lakhimpur Commerce College on Wednesday. Organized by the IQA Cell and Research Cell of the college in collaboration with District Hub for empowerment of Women (DHeEW) in Lakhimpur, the workshop was the part of the ICSSR funded research project on ‘An Empirical Study of the Scope and Challenges of BBBP’ scheme in tea garden areas of Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts of Assam’ by Dr. Harini Patowari Das, Assistant Professor of Lakhimpur Commerce College.

The day-long seminar was inaugurated by Dr. Muhidhar Pujari, the President of the governing body of the college. The objective of the meeting was explained by Dr. Harini Patowary Das, project director of the research programme. The inaugural session of the workshop was chaired by Dr. Lohit Hazarika, the Principal of the college who also delivered the welcome address.

The inaugural session was addressed by Prasenjit Das, secretary, District Legal Service Authority, Lakhimpur, Nibha Rani Saikia, District Programme Officer, Samagra Siksha, Lakhimpur and Dr. Suresh Dutta, Physician. Prangana Bora, District Programme Coordinator, DHEW, Lakhimpur delivered the key-note address of the inaugural session.

