Assam: Multiple organizations protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Udalguri district

TANGLA: The notification of rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 has sparked protests in various parts of Udalguri district on Tuesday. The members of All Assam Student’s Union (AASU) Udalguri district chapter took out a torchlight rally in Udalguri town on Tuesday evening. Jayanta Kumar Bhattacharya, AASU Advisor Udalguri, said, “The people will never accept CAA. Assam is not a dumping ground for illegal migrants from Bangladesh. The central government has imposed CAA which will never be accepted by the people as it will herald doomsday for the indigenous communities by granting citizenship to illegal immigrants.”

The members and representatives of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Udalguri chapter, Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS), Tangla unit and Bir Lachit Sena, Tangla unit burnt tyres raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the heart of Tangla town on Tuesday. Bhattacharya also added that the BJP led central and the state governments have not respected the sentiments of our people and they will continue with their democratic protest until and unless this law is scrapped.

Members of the organizations along with citizens raised slogans against the BJP government both in centre and the state to register their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. AJYCP Joint Secretary Debajit Das said, “The people of the state will not accept the unconstitutional and anti-Assam Citizenship Amendment Act at any cost as it is a threat to the Assamese language, culture and identity of our indigenous communities. The people of Assam will continue their agitation until the state is exempted from the ambit of CAA.

