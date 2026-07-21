Kamrup Launches Census 2027 House Listing Training Across 11 Revenue Circles

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RANGIA/AZARA: Training for Enumerators and Supervisors on the House Listing Operation (HLO) and Housing Census under Census 2027 began in Kamrup district on Monday and will continue till August 8. The programme will be conducted in phases across the district’s 11 Revenue Circles—Palashbari, Hajo, Boko, Chhaygaon, North Guwahati, Rangia, Kamalpur, Goroimari, Chamaria, Nagarbera and Koya. The sessions aim to equip field staff with the skills needed for accurate and efficient house listing.

Addressing participants at Dakshin Kamrup College in Mirza under the Palashbari Revenue Circle, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra stressed the importance of accuracy, dedication and strict adherence to Census guidelines. He said reliable Census data is crucial for effective planning and policymaking. The district-level training programme is designed to ensure all Enumerators and Supervisors are fully prepared to carry out the House Listing Operation and Housing Census in a systematic and efficient manner.

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