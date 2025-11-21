Assam: Maihadi Festival 2025 to begin on November 22 in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The inaugural edition of the Maihadi Festival 2025, to be organized by the Maihadi Festival Celebration Committee, will be held on November 22 at Nobdilangting in Dima Hasao. According to the invitation issued by the committee’s convenor, Ansll Laoluoe, the festival seeks to highlight the vital role agriculture plays in local life and reinforce the community’s cultural identity. The programme is expected to bring together farmers, youth, and other community members for two days of traditional festivities, showcasing indigenous farming methods, folk performances, and cultural displays. The Maihadi Festival is part of a growing movement in various parts of India to celebrate and revive agricultural heritage through seasonal gatherings and public events. With paddy cultivation at the heart of the festival, the event promises to be both a tribute to the land and a platform for communal pride.

Also Read: Haflong Celebrates World Heritage Week to Showcase Dima Hasao’s Archaeological and Cultural Riches