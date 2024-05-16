Assam: Maize harvesting demo conducted by ICAR-IIMR-APART at Jhapusabari Pt-III village, Dhubri

DHUBRI : Field Day and Maize harvesting demonstrations were conducted recently by ICAR-IIMR-APART at Jhapusabari Pt-III village under Agomani Block of Dhubri district.

A total of 120 demonstrations of maize varieties ADV 756 and PAC 751 were introduced for the first time in the Agomani Block under Dhubri district.

Field observations revealed promising yields, with farmers achieving 15-16 quintals per bigha for variety PAC 751 and 12-14 quintals per bigha for variety ADV 756.

During the programme, District Agricultural Officer Azim Ahmed, Sub-Divisional Agricultural Officer, Wazed Ali Ahmed and Agricultural Development Officer (Agomani), Nayanjyoti Sharma held meeting on maize production and harvesting technology involving farmers actively.

District Agricultural Officer, Azim Ahmed urged Ratanabir Pragati FPC Ltd Chairman to emphasize the importance of creating market linkages and facilitate direct benefits for farmers through such collaborations.

