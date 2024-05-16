Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, Kokrajhar collaborates with Bureau of Indian Standards, New Delhi

KOKRAJHAR: The Bineswar Brahma Engineering College (BBEC), Kokrajhar and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), New Delhi on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly work on the standardization of products and services etc. The MoU was signed at the conference hall of BBEC, Kokrajhar in the presence of Principal of BBEC Prof. Kamal Kr. Brahma and Director of BIS, New Delhi Sabyasachi Dhar.

In the historic signing of MoU, Director of BIS Sabyasachi Dhar and his scientist’s team from New Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati offices visited the day long sensitization programme for the faculty of various departments of Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, Kokrajhar. The signing of MoU is expected to open a window for involvement in R&D activists and participation in standardization activities like preparation of IS standard for both scientific and consumer products.

Prof. Kamal Kr. Brahma, Principal of Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, Kokrajhar gave the opening remarks along with Dr. Medalson Ronghang, chair Professor and Nodal Officer of Standards Club of Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, Kokrajhar.

The programme was funded and supported by the Bureau of Indian Standards, Industrial Research and Development Centre and the department of Civil Engineering.

