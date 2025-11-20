Assam: Major flood scenario simulated in RC-EMEx-2025 held at Kaliabor

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The RC-EMEx-2025 Mock Drill was conducted on Wednesday at bridge side, near Chatial Petrol Pump, Chatial village, simulating a major flood scenario affecting Chatial village and surrounding habitation due to Hatimura embankment breach. The debriefing session was held at B Ed College, Kaliabor organized by District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Nagaon and Kaliabor Revenue Circle, in collaboration with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The programme was attended by the Co-District Commissioner, Kaliabor, Circle Officer, Kaliabor revenue circle, Observer from Indian Red Cross Society, District Project Officer, DDMA, Nagaon, field officers from Kaliabor, Kampur, Raha, and Samaguri revenue circles, Information Assistant & officials from DEOC Nagaon, in the presence of participants from various line departments, NGOs, CQRT & Aapda Mitra Volunteers. The debriefing session concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony recognizing the commendable efforts of all participants in Kaliabor RC-EMEx-2025.

