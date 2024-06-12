NABARD-Sponsored Assistant Electrician Skill Development Programme Launched at Dalmia Institute in Hojai District

NAGAON: A skill development programme on assistant electrician activity under sponsorship of NABARD, Assam Regional Office, Guwahati was conducted at Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing, which was run by Dalmia Bharat Foundation at Lanka in Hojai district. The training programme was inaugurated on Monday by Additional District Commissioner, Saptati Endow. Rajendra Perna, DDM NABARD attended the inaugural session of the programme as special guest.

In her inaugural speech, ADC, Endow urged all the participants to scale up the best leaving the rest to the destiny saying that the demand of professionally trained electricians in the state has no limits as the proposed semi-conductor unit by TATA group at Jagiroad in Morigaon district apparently will create a big scope for the unemployed youths of the State soon. She also thanked the officials concerned of NABARD, Assam for conducting such pragmatic approach in the remote rural areas like Lanka and appealed to NABARD to initiate more skill development programme in the district in the next coming years.

While addressing the occasion, Rajendra Perna, DDM, NABARD also shared many information regarding its unabated initiative for promoting skills building as well as entrepreneurship in the rural areas through different programmes and requested all the participants to learn and practice as much as possible to hone up the skills under the guidance of the expert resource personnel. The participants will be provided extensive training for over 400 hours so far.

Mrinal Baruah, DGM, HR, Dalmia Cement North East Ltd, Mousam Bora, LDM, Jayanta Patowary, RM, DICC, Tapas Kumar Sharma, RM, AGVB, Lalmuansangi, AM, NABARD, Jauga Mushahary CRS, DM and Sumit Paul, manager of Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing also attended the inaugural session of the training programme.

