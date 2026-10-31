Major Inter-State Drug Trafficking Racket Busted in Rangia; Two Smugglers Detained with Heroin and Lakhs in Cash

Rangia: In a major breakthrough against inter-state narcotics syndicates, the Rangia Police intercepted a high-value contraband shipment earlier today, apprehending two seasoned smugglers originating from Punjab. The targeted, intelligence-led operation resulted in the recovery of a substantial haul of pure heroin alongside bundles of unaccounted hard cash.

Acting on a precise tip-off regarding the movement of illicit substances through the transit routes of Kamrup district, a specialized team from the Rangia Police Station laid a strategic trap. During the intensive interception, law enforcement officials discovered and confiscated six specialized containers tightly packed with high-grade heroin.

Additionally, an entire soapbox heavily stuffed with the same contraband was recovered from the suspects’ possession. Alongside the illegal drugs, officers seized hard cash totalling ₹3,51,000, believed to be the proceeds of an active illicit transaction.

The two detained cross-border smugglers have been identified by authorities as Karaj Singh and Nasib Singh. Preliminary interrogations have exposed a deeper international angle to the network.

According to senior police officials close to the investigation, the duo was attempting to utilize Assam as a transit corridor to illegally smuggle the high-value contraband across the international border into Bhutan.

"Our teams acted swiftly on specific inputs to neutralize this network before the consignment could cross state boundaries," a senior investigating officer stated. "The seizure of both bulk contraband and a large sum of cash indicates an established network. We are actively probing the forward and backward linkages of these Punjab-based operators to uncover the broader syndicate operating across the region."

Case proceedings under the stringent sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 have been initiated against both individuals as the local police collaborate with central intelligence wings to map out the entire trafficking route.