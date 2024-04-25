Assam: Man Apprehended with Counterfeit Currency in Dudhnoi

GUWAHATI: A startling discovery was made near the Assam-Meghalaya border. Law enforcers nabbed a man. He had a large quantity of fake currency. The man is Songsakar Golbin Momin. He is 30 years old. He lives in the East Garo Hills district in Meghalaya.

Reports say that Momin was stopped by locals. This occurred at Dudhnoi’s Damra market. The market is a busy place along the border. Locals saw Momin in transactions. He seemed to use counterfeit Rs 500 notes. Locals acted quickly. They detained Momin. They alerted authorities without delay.

When inspected, Momin possessed three bundles of fake currency. All were in Rs 500 denominations. The total value of the fake notes came to a whopping Rs 1,41,000. The find has raised concerns. Both residents and law enforcement are worried. This highlights the ongoing issue. Counterfeit currency circulation in the region is a problem.

Local law enforcement responded swiftly. They took Momin into custody. This was for further interrogation and investigation. Authorities keen to unravel origins and extent. These are of the counterfeit currency network. The network operating in border region.

Such incidents undermine the financial system integrity. They also pose a threat to economic stability of the area. Counterfeit currency poses a grave threat. It could harm the economy. It can foster distrust, create instability within communities.

Vigilant locals' timely intervention is key. It shows the crucial role of community engagement. This is in combating illicit activities. Efforts to curb circulation of counterfeit currency require collaborative measures. Law enforcement agencies need to collaborate. Community stakeholders need to be involved. Stringent enforcement of existing laws is necessary.

Apprehension of Momin is a reminder. It is stark. Authorities face persistent challenges. These are in curbing illegal activities along border regions. It emphasises need for enhanced vigilance. It underlines proactive measures need. This is to safeguard integrity of financial system.

Investigations into the matter continue. Authorities stay dedicated. Their aim is to tackle the complex networks. These networks are involved in making and distributing counterfeit currency. Apprehension of individuals is part of the process. Individuals like Momin, for instance. This marks a significant step. It helps in fighting such illicit activities. It also helps uphold rule of law in the region.