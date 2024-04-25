Manipur: Assam Rifles and Jiribam Police Bust Interstate Narcotics Ring, Seize Heroin Worth 3.5 Crores

IMPHAL: The Assam Rifles and Jiribam Police hit illegal drug trade hard in major operation. They did it by confiscating a huge quantity of heroin. The value of the heroin was 3.5 crores. They grabbed all this heroin in Manipur. The operation was on 24th of April. The year was 2024. Security forces caught two individuals. The two were moving illegal substance through Jiribam.

Jiribam is main location for moving narcotics. 30 cases of heroin were part of seizure. This throws light on the consistent effort. Effort is to smash drug networks between states. These networks cause trouble in region.

The offenders used complex method to hide drugs. They put drugs in empty pumpkins. Empty pumpkins were under raw bananas. It was all inside a vegetable-carrying vehicle. This ingenious trick aimed to be not detected. Trick leveraged the ordinary look of the load. The intention was sneaking past alert authorities. It hoped to avoid detection.

Assam Rifles and Jiribam Police with keen eyes and swift action spoiled smugglers' plans. They discovered an intricate web. That web was drug dealing. This drug dealing web is a threat to society and security in North Eastern states. The operation indicates a significant dent in illegal drug trade. The operation is also testament to law enforcement agencies' resolve. The aim is to uphold rule of law. It also guards communities from dangers of narcotics.

Officials talked about operation highlighting the importance of collaboration to fight drug trafficking. Drug trafficking poses challenges. Assam Rifles and Jiribam Police coordination was seamless. This coordination is an example of synergy. It is needed to effectively handle transnational crime. Arresting criminals sends a serious warning to criminal groups. It tells them that their wicked activities will not go unchecked.

After interception, heroin was seized. Arrested individuals got handed over to authorities. This called for further investigation. Legal proceedings were in Jiribam police station. This step shows commitment. The commitment is to due process. It ensures justice is in compliance with law.