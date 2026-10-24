Assam: Man Arrested for Derogatory Remarks Against Goddess Durga on Social Media

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Kharupetia Police arrested Saifuddin Ahmed, a resident of Fakirpara village in Kharupetia, for allegedly making derogatory and vulgar remarks against Goddess Durga on social media during Durga Puja. According to police sources, the accused uploaded a reel video on his Facebook account in which he allegedly used indecent and objectionable language against the Goddess, hurting religious sentiments.

The video went viral in Kharupetia and across Darrang district, triggering widespread public outrage and protests.

Following the incident, members of various organisations, including Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad and local Durga Puja committees, jointly lodged an FIR at Kharupetia Police Station, alleging that the accused had deliberately insulted the Hindu deity, hurt religious sentiments and attempted to disturb communal harmony.

Acting on the complaint, Kharupetia Police registered a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to hurting religious sentiments. The accused was detained from his residence, produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.