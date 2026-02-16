Darrang: Alleged moral policing by leader sparks outrage in Dalgaon

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: A recent incident of moral policing by Darang AAMSU’s vice president Afizul Islam has shaken the Dalgaon area in the Darrang district.

A heart-wrenching incident of moral policing that occurred in Ulubari under Dalgaon Police Station has gone viral on Facebook, sparking strong reactions in the area.

According to details of the incident, a few days ago, a 16-year-old boy was called to a girl’s house in Ulubari village after she phoned him. The young man, who was working with his maternal uncle, went to the girl’s house upon receiving her call. Immediately after he arrived, several people, who had been lying in wait, confined him inside the house and beat him severely. The victim alleges that they showed him a knife, attempted to kill him, and forced him to confess to an incident that never happened.

Furthermore, Darang AAMSU vice president Afizul Islam allegedly dragged the youth outside and beat him in front of the crowd, kicking him in the face several times. The accused, Afizul, is also alleged to have pressured the victim’s family to remove the video from Facebook and issued various threats and intimidations.

Even after the central government enacted strict laws to curb mob lynching, why do such despicable acts continue? Will the organization take any action against such behaviour by a top officeholder of a national organization like AAMSU? It remains to be seen what steps the Darang police take against those involved in this moral policing incident.

Also Read: AAMSU stages protest in Bongaigaon over electoral roll irregularities