GUWAHATI: Near the Assam-Meghalaya border, a recent development unfolded. Assam Police apprehended a man identified as Mamu Rabha. The apprehension was in Goalpara Krishnai. It was for possession of a handmade rifle. Following a police operation, the arrest came. The operation was targeting Bamunepanikhowa village. Authorities seized the firearm from Rabha's residence.

Mamu Rabha is 32. He was taken into custody on April 24. The charges were for having an illegal firearm without valid documentation. The illegally stored firearm is a handmade rifle. It had been at Rabha's home for an extended period.

Authorities provide valuable information. The rifle was allegedly crafted by Rabha himself. It had been utilized to deter wild elephants in the area. Despite its purported use, law enforcement confiscated the firearm. This was due to absence of valid documentation.

Incident is illuminating. It underscores persistent issue of illegal firearms possession in the region. This prompts authorities to maintain their vigilance. Their aim is to curb such activities. Swift action of Assam Police in arresting Rabha demonstrates a commitment. That commitment is to maintaining law and order. It is particularly needed in areas prone to wildlife conflicts.

A spokesperson for Assam Police spoke on this issue. Emphasizing the significance of adhering to firearm rules was their initial point. Also obtaining necessary documentation for possession was discussed. Potential dangers posed by firearms without registration were highlighted. They reiterated the need for strict enforcement measures. All these steps were necessary for ensuring public safety.

Residents from the local areas raised their concerns. The presence of illegal firearms in their communities was a worry. Citing potential risks was done towards both animals and human beings. Police intervention was welcomed by many. A call for stricter measures was done. The goal was to prevent the spread of illicit weapons.

Arresting of Mamu Rabha was carried out. This serves reminder to ongoing challenges law enforcement agencies face. This mainly includes illegal arms trafficking and possession. Investigations are still ongoing regarding the matter. Authorities commitment is solid. They are committed to enforce rule of law. Protecting well-being of citizens in the region is also part of their commitment.