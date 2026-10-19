Assam: Man Arrested with 30,000 Yaba Tablets Valued at Rs 7.5 Crore

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A suspected drug courier was apprehended at Amingaon after security personnel recovered 30,000 Yaba tablets from a red shoulder bag, with the contraband estimated to fetch Rs 7.5 crore on the street market.

The accused, Raj Ali, 31, of Paikan Part II in Goalpara district, was intercepted following intelligence inputs that he planned to move a drug consignment to a district in Lower Assam while changing public transport during the journey. He is the son of Md Rahim Ali and a resident under Krishnai Police Station. The seized tablets weighed around three kg, excluding their packaging. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) valued the consignment at Rs 4.5 crore, while its estimated street value stood at Rs 7.5 crore.

Officials initiated legal proceedings following the seizure. Investigators are expected to examine where the drugs originated, where they were to be delivered and whether the accused had connections with a wider trafficking operation.

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