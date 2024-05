DEMOW: On Friday, a man used a machete to attack his wife in Gajali, which is close to Demow. There are reports that after a fight between Jaki Garh and his wife Hemanti Garh, Jaki Garh struck her, injuring her right cheek, right forehead, and right hand. Hemanti Garh was brought to Demow Model Hospital by her family members, where she received basic care before being referred to Dibrugarh for additional care.

