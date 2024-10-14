Assam: Man commits suicide in Lakhimpur District

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: A shocking incident took place in Lakhimpur District where Kalyan Deka, the younger brother of Lakhimpur BJP MLA Manab Deka, committed suicide on Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 11:00 p.m. The body of Kalyan Deka was found hanging inside the house. As per reports, there was no one in the house at the time when he committed suicide. Though Kalyan Deka was at home being accompanied by the MLA at his residence in Lakhimpur, his family went out on the occasion of the Durga Puja.

In this connection, a Lakhimpur-based doctor said that Kalyan Deka had been in a mentally ill condition for a long time. He was suffering from depression. He had been suffering from bipolar depression for the past five years.

According to him, Kalyan Deka had been undergoing treatment for several years. The incident occurred while treatment was underway. Various people have expressed their condolences over the incident and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

