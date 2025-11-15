Assam: Man detained in Bajali for alleged offensive post on Delhi Blast

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: A joint police team led by the Additional Superintendent of Police Headquarter has detained a man identified as Navi Hussain, originally a resident of Station Road, Barpeta Road (Ward No. 5), in connection with him allegedly posting an offensive comment on the recent Delhi blast incident. According to police sources, Hussain was using mobile number 6002049671, registered under the Subscriber Details Record (SDR) of Abdul Kalam of Sukmanah, Bajali district. During the inquiry, officials discovered that Hussain had left his home at Barpeta Road back in 2012 and been moving from place to place for over a decade, reportedly staying in various masjids across Barpeta, Goalpara, and Bajali districts. Acting on inputs, the police located him at the ADP Nur Nabi Masjid in Purbalowasor under Patacharkuchi police station, where he had been residing for the last four months. He was picked up by the team at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. Officials said that the interrogation of the detained individual is currently underway, and further investigation into the origin and intent of the offensive post is continuing.

