Assam CM Raises Concern on Delhi Blast: “Education Alone Can’t Ensure Patriotism”

Guwahati: In the aftermath of the recent blast in Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a sharp warning. He remarked that acts of terror signal a deeper ideological threat.
Additionally, he stated that “Earlier, we believed that a lack of education drove people toward extremism,” he told reporters. “But now we realise even education cannot guarantee loyalty to the nation. If a person cannot sing ‘Vande Mataram’ from their heart, they can never truly be loyal to India.”
Sarma further said the assumption that higher education alone reforms individuals is fundamentally flawed. “Today, we see that even educated people, sometimes doctors, can be more dangerous. No matter how educated one becomes, their true nature does not change,” he added.
His comments came amid a raging national debate on the ideological motivations behind the blast, as security agencies continued investigations and follow-up arrests. Sarma termed the incident evidence of a “new dimension of extremism” that demands a wider societal response, going beyond routine security measures.
With tensions high, the statement by the chief minister of Assam underlines the need for a collective awakening to ideological threats, not an exclusive dependence on either formal education or institutional safeguards. He emphasised that true loyalty towards one's country is much deeper and must be internal, alongside cultural cohesion, rather than just a matter of credentials.