Assam CM Raises Concern on Delhi Blast: “Education Alone Can’t Ensure Patriotism”

Additionally, he stated that “Earlier, we believed that a lack of education drove people toward extremism,” he told reporters. “But now we realise even education cannot guarantee loyalty to the nation. If a person cannot sing ‘Vande Mataram’ from their heart, they can never truly be loyal to India.”

Sarma further said the assumption that higher education alone reforms individuals is fundamentally flawed. “Today, we see that even educated people, sometimes doctors, can be more dangerous. No matter how educated one becomes, their true nature does not change,” he added.