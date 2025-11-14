Youth arrested in Barpeta for anti-national social media post on Delhi Blast

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Rakibul Sultan, a youth from Gandharipara in Barpeta Road, was arrested for posting anti-national comments on social media on Thursday regarding the Delhi bomb blast. Through his comments, he expressed support for jihadis, which led to his arrest. In connection with his post supporting the Delhi explosion, Barpeta Road police arrested Rakibul Sultan, son of Late Abdul Sadulla of Gandharipara, under BNS Case No. 122/25, Sections 196 (1), 125/352/353 (2).

