Assam: Man dies after falling into deep ditch in Boko river

Boko: A tragic incident occurred on Friday night when Uday Sarania, a 55-year-old man from Lepgaon Tilapara village, fell into a deep ditch in the Boko river while taking a bath. After the incident, villagers informed the Boko Police and recovered the body with the help of the locals. The Boko police sent the body to GMCH for postmortem on Saturday morning.

However, people of the area sought justice for the Uday Sarania, as they have alleged that sand gravel mining from the river is the main reason for the death of Uday Sarania.

A sand gravel mining bidder has been mining the sand gravel near the incident site. However the Singra Forest Ranger Bhargav Hazarika directly denied that the incident site does not fall under the mining site and also alleged that the man went to the river for taking bath after he consumed alcohol.

Hazarika emphasized that the Forest department has given permission for sand gravel mining two years before after examining each and every criteria. But before a bidder gets permission, in that area, some smugglers illegally mine sand gravel. Later in the January month of this year, some smugglers misbehaved with the Singra Forest personnel when they tried to stop the mining of sand gravel without any government permissions. Ranger Hazarika said that a case has been registered after the incident and investigation is going on.

The Singra Forest Department and Boko Police have kept up their inquiry. Meanwhile people of the area submitted a memorandum to the Boko Revenue Circle Officer and also requested the Singra Range officer to investigate the matter.

