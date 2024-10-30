Assam: Man Digging Grave Caught By Locals In Cachar; Accomplice Escapes

CACHAR: In a deeply distressing incident, a fraudulent tantrik was allegedly caught attempting to exhume a dead body for alleged ritualistic practices.

This unsettling act came to light late at night on October 29 in North Krishnapur in Assam's Cachar district.

The man was found to be digging a grave at the local cemetery by local residents, who were infuriated by this immoral act so much so that they thrashed him before handing him over to the authorities.

The accused has been identified as Ajib Uddin from Shildubi who was spotted at the graveyard while trying to unearth the body of Fakhruddin, a local resident who had passed away just 29 days earlier.