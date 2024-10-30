Assam: Man Digging Grave Caught By Locals In Cachar; Accomplice Escapes

CACHAR: In a deeply distressing incident, a fraudulent tantrik was allegedly caught attempting to exhume a dead body for alleged ritualistic practices.
This unsettling act came to light late at night on October 29 in North Krishnapur in Assam's Cachar district.
The man was found to be digging a grave at the local cemetery by local residents, who were infuriated by this immoral act so much so that they thrashed him before handing him over to the authorities.
The accused has been identified as Ajib Uddin from Shildubi who was spotted at the graveyard while trying to unearth the body of Fakhruddin, a local resident who had passed away just 29 days earlier.
Last night, Fakhruddin's son, while passing by the cemetery, noticed two individuals digging up his father's grave to retrieve the body.
Shocked and horrified, he quickly raised an alarm, which gathered nearby residents. They nabbed Ajib Uddin but his accomplice managed to evade capture.
Under interrogation, the occult practitioner confessed that the intention behind this act was to perform rituals on the lifeless corpse. He also revealed that the escaped individual's name was Saddam Hussein.
A case has been registered by the Rangirkhari Police Station in Silchar and a probe has been initiated to apprehend the second individual involved.
