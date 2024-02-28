Assam: Man Gets Life Sentence, Another Receives 20 Years Under POCSO Act

GUWAHATI: In a recent development, a man has been sentenced to life imprisonment, while another received a 20-year jail term under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act in Assam.

The Morigaon Additional Sessions Judge, also serving as Special Judge (POCSO), sentenced once individual to life imprisonment and another to 20 years in prison.

One accused Khajal Uddin was convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years. He was convicted under sections 376 AB, 307, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 6, 8, and 10 of the POCSO Act.

In another such case, the accused Hasmat Ali was awarded life imprisonment after he was allegedly involved in a sexual harassment of an 11-year-old girl.