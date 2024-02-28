Assam: Man Gets Life Sentence, Another Receives 20 Years Under POCSO Act

GUWAHATI: In a recent development, a man has been sentenced to life imprisonment, while another received a 20-year jail term under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act in Assam.
The Morigaon Additional Sessions Judge, also serving as Special Judge (POCSO), sentenced once individual to life imprisonment and another to 20 years in prison.
One accused Khajal Uddin was convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years. He was convicted under sections 376 AB, 307, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 6, 8, and 10 of the POCSO Act.
In another such case, the accused Hasmat Ali was awarded life imprisonment after he was allegedly involved in a sexual harassment of an 11-year-old girl.
Earlier on Tuesday, Assam police along with personnel from the New Bongaigaon Government Railway Police (GRP), successfully rescued two women at New Bongaigaon railway station who were being trafficked to Haryana.
Following the incident, the Jogighopa police and the GRP group arrested Zahiruddin Poddar, who was planning to take the two victims to Haryana to bring a young woman whom he had previously sold.
Police have also rescued the two women.
On February 8, a special court in Guwahati sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in 2021.
The accused was charged under section 6 of the POCSO Act following a complaint lodged by the family members of the victim.
As per police, the accused kidnapped the victim and took her to an abandoned area where he raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she reveals about the incident to anybody.
The court has also asked the convict to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to the victim, failing which his jail term would be extended by another three months.
