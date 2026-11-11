Assam Man Goes Missing En Route to Gujarat, Family in Distress

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A 42-year-old married man from Moran Gaon in Hahchara, under the jurisdiction of Serekapar police outpost in Sivasagar district, has gone missing while travelling by train to Gujarat in search of employment. His disappearance since November 3 has left his wife, elderly mother, and three-year-old child in deep distress.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing concerns over unemployed youths from Assam leaving their homes in search of livelihood opportunities in other states, with several such cases of missing persons and even deaths being reported over the years.

The missing person, identified as Pranab Baruah (42 years), a resident of Hahchara Moran Gaon, began his journey from Guwahati Railway Junction at around 10.30 am on November 2, heading towards Gujarat. According to his wife, Baruah had previously worked for a company in Gujarat several years ago. After nearly seven years, he was travelling to the same company again in search of employment following his marriage and family responsibilities.

Before beginning the journey, he had reportedly contacted two of his relatives, who are engaged in business and residing in Gujarat, and proceeded with his travel plans.

The family remained in contact with him over the phone until around 2.30 pm on November 3. However, during their last telephone conversation, Baruah reportedly informed them that someone had snatched his bag. His conversation also appeared incoherent, as though he was under the influence of an intoxicating substance, raising serious concerns among his family members.

Following the incident, his family lodged a missing-person complaint at Serekapar Police Outpost.