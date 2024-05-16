Sainik School, Goalpara achieves remarkable results in CBSE for Academic Session 2023-24

A Correspondent

Goalpara: The Sainik School, Goalpara has achieved a remarkable success in recently announced Class X and XII board examinations conducted by CBSE for the Academic Session 2023-24. The school has achieved 100% pass rate with all the cadets securing first division in both the examinations.

A total of 107 students appeared in Class X board examination out of which, an impressive 29 students secured marks ranging from 90% and above, 64 students secured marks between 75% and 90% and 14 students secured marks between 60% and 75%.

Priyangshu Saha has emerged as the school topper with an outstanding score of 97.4% followed by Debasish Das and Bedanta Bikash Kashyap as the second rank holders with 95.8% marks.

On the other hand, Nurul Amin Sheikh and Rohan Kumar have secured the third position with 94.6% marks.

Similarly, a total of 44 students appeared in Class XII board examination out of which, 25 students have secured 75% and above whereas, 19 students have secured marks between 60% and 75%. Supriyo Dev Chowdhury has secured 97.4% marks to emerge as the school topper in Class XII Board Examination and Nihar Borah and Bedanta Das Talukdar have secured the second and the third rank securing 89% and 88 % marks respectively.

The remarkable achievement of the school is attributed to the hard work and dedication of the students, bolstered by the relentless efforts of the faculty. The school’s leadership commends both the students and the faculty for their outstanding performance and looks forward to scaling greater heights in the future, stated a press release.

