Domestic elephant creates panic in Methoni under Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In Methoni under Bokakhat sub-division, a domestic elephant created panic on Tuesday by breaking down doors of houses and causing damage. The blind elephant, currently under treatment at the Panbari Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, spread terror in the crowded area of Methoni. Locals alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the Forest Department and the mahout. The forest officials who arrived to gather information were detained by the locals, who demanded immediate assistance.

