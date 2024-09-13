Assam: Man Shot and Wounded in Rangia Amid Heated Dispute

RANGIA: In a late-night incident in Assam's Rangia, a man fired two rounds at another individual, reportedly due to a personal dispute.

Under the cover of darkness, the confrontation escalated to such an extent that the attacking man fired shots at his victim. The victim, who received one bullet into his left thigh, managed to reach the local police station for urgent assistance despite his injury.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and a search for the assailant is in progress. The victim, meanwhile, was treated for his injury.

The incident occurred on Thursday midnight at the locality of Dipti Nagar in Rangia. Accused Jyotiprakash Sharma, using his registered .32 mm pistol, fired two rounds at Mridul Baniya following a verbal altercation. The confrontation between Sharma and Baniya blew out of proportion in no time, leading to the use of firearms.

The local police responded promptly to the disturbance caused by the gunfire. They were able to reach the area shortly after the shots had been fired and seized the weapon from Sharma.

Jyotiprakash Sharma, alias Baba, has a past replete with all forms of violent behaviour. On earlier occasions too, he used his licensed firearm to threaten people and keep the local population under fear psychosis. Sharma's pattern of behaviour, marked by several similar incidents, had made him notorious.

Following the incident of shooting, Mridul Baniya was immediately admitted to Nalbari Medical College for treatment. Police, on the other hand, initiated an investigation into the case. According to the police, the accused, Jyotiprakash Sharma, claimed that he owns the firearm for personal security.

A resident complained, reiterating the living terror Sharma's actions are causing. "He often flourishes his firearm and threatens people, spreading fear all around," he claimed.

The police further added that due to Sharma's antics, people were not able to step out of their homes; likewise, the nightly ruckuses have caused sleepless nights for them. He also spoke about an earlier incident in 2022 whereby during Durga Puja, Sharma fired from his gun near a place of worship, which caused a near stampede as people ran away in fear.

The resident thus urged the authority to bring in order and ensure the rule of law. They further demanded action strictly against Sharma, stating that the injury sustained by Baniya had necessitated referral of the latter to Nalbari Medical College.