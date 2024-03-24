Assam: Man surrenders after killing wife in Bilasipara

DHUBRI: Surajit Roy surrendered before the police after slitting the neck of his wife to death in the wee hours in Bilasipara on Saturday. This shocking incident occurred in ward no 9 of Hakama area of Bilasipara town that rocked the entire area.

According a police source, the husband, Surajit Roy slitted the neck of his wife, Mandira Nath to death with a sharp knife while she was in deep slumber on bed and straight away walked down to Bilasipara police station and surrendered.

Soon Bilasipara Police along with magistrate rushed to the spot of incident and recovered the body of Mandira Nath. The body was sent for autopsy and investigation into incident is on, police source said. Local sources in Bilasipara said that Surajit Roy who had married Mandira Nath nine years in a village nearby Bilasipara, has two daughters.

Roy works in Kerala but whenever he came home he used to physically torture his wife and this was known to the neighbours, source further said. The source also stated that Mandira occasionally stays with her parents because she is unable to handle the torture; nevertheless, this time, about fifteen days ago, Roy returned home and began physically abusing his wife, eventually killing her.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election: Expenditure Observer Kevin Boban arrives in Lakhimpur district

Also Watch;