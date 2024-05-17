Assam: Mangaldai Media Circle performs Basumati Puja

MANGALDAI: The long felt dream for the permanent office building of Mangaldai Media Circle- a premier organization of the media persons based at the district headquarters town of Darrang at Mangaldai founded in 2007 is going to be transformed in to the reality following the performance of the Basumati Puja on Thursday at the plot of the land already allotted by the district administration. The Basumati Puja has also been performed for the office complex of ‘Crystal Vision’- a premier non government organization of the district on the same plot of land.

In presence of the office bearers of Mangaldai Media Circle and ‘Crystal Vision’, eminent Pandit Mano Ranjan Sarma performed the Puja at both the sites as per the vedic rituals. Chairperson of Mangaldai Municipality Board Nirmali Devi Sarma also joined the performance of the Puja.

Mention may be made here that the district administration of Darrang in a positive response to the request of both the organizations allotted one katha of land in the name of Mangaldai Media Circle and two kathas of land in the name of ‘Crystal Vision’ near the Parade Ground in the heart of Mangaldai town. Both the organizations have expressed their gratitude to Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, legislator Basanta Das and District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey for making the allotment of the land.

It may be recalled here that the ‘Crystal Vision’ is the premier voluntary organization to initiate the awareness on voluntary blood donation since 2011 and is also smoothly managing ‘Aye’- the only government recognized adoption agency and the orphanage home for children below six years in the district.

