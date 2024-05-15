Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve officials felicitated by Mangaldai Media Circle

MANGALDAI: Office bearers of Mangaldai Media Circle, a premier organization of the media persons based at the district headquarters at Mangaldai in its general meeting held recently at Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) interacted with the park officials and offered them felicitation for their continuous effort in protection and conservation of the park with a special attention to the people living in the fringe areas.

Mention may be made here that the ONPTR has been witnessing zero poaching since 2018 only due to the relentless effort and vigilance of the field staff guided by the Field Director of the Park cum DFO, Mangaldai Wildlife Division. The erstwhile area of 78.88 sq km of the park in 2023 has been extended up to 299.14 sq km. Office bearers of the media organization offered Rongali Bihu greetings and a hearty felicitation to the Field Director-cum-DFO, Mangaldai Wildlife Division Pradipta Barua and Field Staff Pranjit Deka with a phulam bihuwan in recognition of their sincere service. They also offered Rongali Bihu greetings to tour operator and a wildlife activist Abdul Salam of Silbori.

Mangaldai Media Circle in their meeting offered their thanks to Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia and District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey for making allotment of a suitable plot of land in the heart of the district headquarters town in the name of Mangaldai Media Circle. The meeting also expressed their hearty thanks and gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das for sanctioning of an amount of Rs 10 lakhs under the Untied Fund for construction of the office complex of the Mangaldai Media Circle.

Office bearers of Darrang-Udalguri District Committee of Journalist Association of Assam also took part in the meeting.

