Assam: Mankachar Police Seize 2280 Intoxicating Tablets, Detain Alleged Drug Peddler in Kukurmara

MANKACHAR: The Mankachar police cracked a sizeable drug trafficking case in Kukurmara, seizing 2280 tablets and 127 cough syrups. They stopped a tempo, registration number AS15 AC 0945, on its way from Dharakoba village under the Mankachar station's jurisdiction.
They detained Rajib Mia from Ukorabari village during this operation and is now in police custody. It indicates the Mankachar police's dedicated steps to stop drug problems in the area.
Rajib Mia is being questioned by the police now. They are hoping to get useful information that might lead to more big-time drug parties or arrest more people involved in these activities. Rajib Mia's intense investigation shows the police's strong resolve to eradicate the drug trade plaguing the area.
The haul of tablets and cough syrups deals a severe blow to the illegal drug industry. This successful operation stops the spreading of harmful substances in the community and also hits the pockets of those engaged in the illegal business.
The tempo stopped during the operation had a key part to play in these illegal substances' distribution. The police's swift action, stopping the tempo on its way from Dharakoba village to Kukurmara, assured these substances didn't get in the wrong hands.
Apprehension of Rajib Mia is a big win in stopping drug sellers in this area. Digging into what he knows could help us find even more people making money from selling illegal drugs. The police are asking him a lot of questions because they want to learn as much as they can to help stop drug crime in the future.
Even though the legal proceedings against Rajib Mia are still going on, the Mankachar police did a great thing by capturing him at Kukurmara. This shows they're working hard to keep our town safe from the bad consequences of drug use. They want to remind everyone that helping them with information really does make a difference in keeping our community a peaceful place to live.
