Meghalaya: Nun Endures Harassment on Bus Journey in Goalpara; TMC & Congress Condemns

GOALPARA: An upsetting event happened recently. Sister Rosemary, a nun at St John's Parish in Tura, Meghalaya, was disturbed during her bus trip in Goalpara, Assam. The Tura Auxilliary Bishop was worried about this. He talked about the need for people to respect each other's religions and for the government to step in and stop things like this from happening.
Sister Rosemary works at St John's Parish in Siju, in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. She was on a trip from Dudnai to Goalpara in Assam. During the trip, about 11:00 in the morning, the bus conductor and some of the passengers made impolite comments about her religious clothes and beliefs.
Things got worse when the bus stopped in a lonely place and Sister Rosemary was made to get off. The experience was very stressful for Sister Rosemary and made her very upset. She managed to get on another bus and finish her trip to Goalpara in Assam with help from others.
The Auxilliary Bishop said he was worried about what happened. He said that there are many religious priests and nuns in Assam who wear their religious clothes without any trouble. He said it's not right to upset someone because of what they wear or their religious symbols. He said the people in charge need to take active steps to stop this kind of talk and promote getting along between different groups.
The Bishop said incidents like this are due to untrue stories and agitations against certain religions. He said the people in charge need to take action to make sure things like this don't happen again. He talked about the need for peaceful living together and reminded everyone about how much people from Meghalaya travel to Assam for various needs, like medical help and shopping.
Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya's chief minister, shared with the state assembly the government's awareness of a particular case. He has discussed the matter with Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who promised swift action.
“However, as the nun is still in shock, the government is unable to obtain all details of the incident such as the bus number. We only have information regarding the date, time, and location; the bus number is unknown,” shared Conrad Sangma.
During a Zero Hour notice in the Meghalaya assembly, Charles Pyngope, former Speaker and TMC legislator, shed light on the troubling incident. A nun working in South Garo Hills experienced harassment in Goalpara, Assam. The incident occurred on her journey from Dudhnoi to Goalpara, on February 17.
ALSO WATCH: