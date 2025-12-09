Amid Fog and the Festive Rush, Nagaon Holds a Road Safety Awareness Meeting

Nagaon: With winter fog thickening and the picnic season boosting road traffic, the Nagaon District Transport Office, in collaboration with Ramdhenu Travel Agency, organised a vital Road Safety Awareness Meeting at Borghat Bypass.
The programme, presided over by District Transport Officer Shri Simanta Bora, saw active participation from enforcement officers Prahlad Hazarika, Sudipta Saikia, Tultul Gogoi, and Pradip Bhuyan, along with Ramdhenu Travel representatives Indra Kalita and Dhruva Kalita. A large gathering of drivers, conductors, and community members added to the significance of the event.
DTO Bora highlighted the urgent need for alert driving during dense fog and heavy festive traffic. He strongly warned against intoxicated driving, noting that offenders will face a Rs. 10,000 fine, license cancellation, and stringent action under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Representing Ramdhenu Travel, Moni Kalita urged transport workers to treat every passenger with care and responsibility, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to support all safety initiatives of the Transport Department.
A key announcement came from DTO Bora, who confirmed that the long-pending demand for speed breakers in all four directions near the accident-prone Borghat flyover will soon be fulfilled with the support of the district administration and PWD.
Anchored by cultural activist and DTO staffer Darshan Mohanta, the event delivered a strong message: “Road Safety Saves Lives.” As Nagaon enters a busy season of travel, the initiative serves as a timely reminder that caution on the road is an act of compassion.