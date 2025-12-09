Amid Fog and the Festive Rush, Nagaon Holds a Road Safety Awareness Meeting

Nagaon: With winter fog thickening and the picnic season boosting road traffic, the Nagaon District Transport Office, in collaboration with Ramdhenu Travel Agency, organised a vital Road Safety Awareness Meeting at Borghat Bypass.

The programme, presided over by District Transport Officer Shri Simanta Bora, saw active participation from enforcement officers Prahlad Hazarika, Sudipta Saikia, Tultul Gogoi, and Pradip Bhuyan, along with Ramdhenu Travel representatives Indra Kalita and Dhruva Kalita. A large gathering of drivers, conductors, and community members added to the significance of the event.

DTO Bora highlighted the urgent need for alert driving during dense fog and heavy festive traffic. He strongly warned against intoxicated driving, noting that offenders will face a Rs. 10,000 fine, license cancellation, and stringent action under the Motor Vehicles Act.