Minister Atul Bora Visits Bokakhat Relief Camp, Reviews Flood Assistance

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Floodwaters from the Dhansiri, Kaliyoni, and Gelabil rivers have taken a severe turn in the Bokakhat subdivision. Amid this difficult situation, Cabinet Minister Atul Bora visited the flood relief camp at Numaligarh Higher Secondary School to provide support and reassurance to the flood-affected people.

During his visit, the minister interacted with the affected families, reviewed the relief arrangements at the camp, and urged the Bokakhat subdivision administration to ensure the effective delivery of essential services and the safety and well-being of all those affected.

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