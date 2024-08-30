Assam: Marwari Organizations Hold Meeting at Shri Agrasen Milan Mandir

DIBRUGARH: The representatives from the Marwari Sammelan, Marwari Yuva Manch, Dibrugarh Branch, and Marwari Yuva Manch Dibrugarh Greater Branch, social organizations of Dibrugarh organized a meeting on Tuesday evening at Shri Agrasen Milan Mandir at Jhalukpara in Dibrugarh.

All the delegates present at the meeting strongly condemned the behaviour against national level arm wrestling player Jimmy Das.

“We strongly condemned the behaviour committed against national level arm wrestling player Jimmy Das of Sivasagar. Its a shameful act. The incident of Dhing has shamed the entire human race and atrocities and exploitation against women has been strongly dealt by the police,” a member stated.

In the meeting, the organisations demanded that strict punishment should be given to the criminals who were accused in the Dhing incident. The meeting also focused on enhancing mutual trust and brotherhood among all Assamese people.

