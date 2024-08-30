DHSK Commerce College Hosts Session on “Assam Startup: Incubation and Innovation for Startups and Entrepreneurs”

DIBRUGARH: DHSK Commerce College, a pioneer institution of higher education in commerce here organized a transformative session on “Assam Startup : Incubation and Innovation for Startups and Entrepreneurs” on Thursday at the conference room of the college.

The programme was organized under the joint aegis of the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) and Entrepreneurship Cell (EC) in association with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college.

Attending the day’s session as the invited speaker, Plabon Bora, Assistant Manager - Programme & Outreach at Assam Startup delivered an in-depth overview of the incubation facilities offered by the Assam Startup and shared different success stories of various startups from the state of Assam, encouraging hundreds of gathering comprising of students, faculty members as well as office employees of the host organization.

He also dealt with the details of Cohort 6, the latest incubation programme by Assam Startup, which aims to support early-stage startups with innovative ideas.

The speaker informed the audience about the Cohort 6, an initiative designed to help startups scale rapidly and achieve sustainable growth, which is a comprehensive package of mentorship, funding opportunities, networking events as well as an access to state-of-the-art infrastructure. Bora also highlighted the success of previous cohorts, noting the significant impact they have received on the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Assam.

The programme encouraged a lot of aspiring entrepreneurs to explore the dynamic landscape of startups and the support systems available in the state was also graced by Sailen Gogoi, Vice principal of the college among others.

In his address, Gogoi urged the young generation to dream big by citing the examples of Dhirubhai Ambani and other successful entrepreneurs of the country, who with just modest beginning, finally had achieved remarkable success. At the outset, Dr. Tulika Mattack, IQAC Coordinator delivered the welcome address emphasizing the challenges faced by the entrepreneurs, besides highlighting various support mechanisms for the aspirants of launching their startups, with the cooperation from Assam Startup, a prominent organization dedicated to nurturing such endeavours. The event concluded with an interactive session of the students seeking relevant advice as well guidance from the speaker. The programme was anchored by Kunal Saha and the vote of thanks was delivered by Afrid Hussain, both student members of Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of the college.

