Obituary Dipa Tamuli

Dipa Tamuli, an acclaimed vocal artiste and a dedicated Sankari artiste breathed her last due to respiratory problems at her Tamuli Chook residence here on Tuesday. She was 50. She was awarded a one-time financial grant by the State government in 2022. She had an established reputation as a music teacher. She was closely associated with Abhijatri Kala Kendra, one of the pioneer institutions of art, culture and music for three decades as a vocal teacher. She was also associated with Naduar Sangeet Vidyapeeth. Besides being a vocal artiste and musician, late Tamuli was closely associated with many socio-cultural and musical institutions of the greater Naduar area. Her untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom in and around Jamugurihat. Organizations and individuals including Abhijatri Kala Kendra, Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, All Jamuguri Students’ Union, Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, Jamuguri Bohagi Mela, Naduar Press Club along with Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika condoled his demise.

