Assam: Mass candlelight rally in Bijoynagar demands justice for Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a powerful display of emotion and solidarity, a massive candlelight rally was organized on Tuesday evening in Bijoynagar, South Kamrup, demanding justice for Assam’s beloved music icon, Zubeen Garg. The peaceful procession began at the Durga Mandir in Batarhat and moved along National Highway 17 toward Bijoynagar and Uparhali. Participants, holding candles and mobile torches, sang “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” as a tribute to the late artist, whose mysterious death continues to stir outrage and grief across Assam.

The rally drew a large crowd, including state-level and district-level leaders of the Congress Party. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Barthakur, MLAs Rakibuddin Ahmed and Nandita Das, Jadab Swargiyari and Kamrup District Congress president Pranjit Das were among the key attendees. Leaders and activists from other political and non-political organizations also joined the event. Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Pankaj Lochan Goswami participated, expressing unity in the demand for truth and justice surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.

Speaking to the media during the procession, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi sharply criticized the ruling government, questioning how the Centre could fund events like the “Northeast Festival” while failing to ensure transparency in Zubeen Garg’s death investigation. He further alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was attempting to divert public attention to protect Shyamkanu Mahanta. Gogoi also claimed that the deletion of the Chief Minister’s old Facebook account was an attempt to conceal crucial photographs that might shed light on several hidden truths. “If those old files are retrieved, a lot will come to light,” Gogoi remarked. The candlelight march symbolized the unwavering grief and determination of every Assamese heart, a shared demand that justice be served for the artist who was more than a musician, but the very voice of Assam.

Also Read: We’re committed to securing justice for Zubeen Garg: Assam CM

Also Watch: