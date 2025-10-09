Assam: Zubeen’s Cousin Sandipan Garg Arrested, Suspended

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following four days of questioning, Zubeen’s cousin, DSP Sandipan Garg, was arrested by the SIT today. Sandipan Garg has now been suspended, after being brought in police custody for 7 days. He will be remanded to judicial custody on October 15, 2025 on completion of period in police custody.

Later today, the Assam government issued an order placing Sandipan Garg, I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Boko-Chaygaon, Kamrup, under suspension under Rule 6 (1) (c) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964. He is placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders, the order says.

Sandipan was present at the spot on the fateful day on September 19 in Singapore, when Zubeen met his death after swimming during a yacht trip in the waters off Lazarus Island.

According to sources, Sandipan Garg, Zubeen’s cousin and a DSP in the Assam Police, stayed in the same hotel as Zubeen, the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, and was constantly by his side.

Regarding the grounds of his arrest, sources said Sandipan is accused of negligence in the incident leading to Zubeen’s death. He is said to be completely aware of Zubeen’s health condition, including his history of seizures. There is a need for his solo questioning, as well as quizzing in the company of the other arrested persons in the case. It is also stated that there is a need to take him to conduct searches in different places. Being a policeman himself, there is also apprehension that he might influence other witnesses. A major ground for his arrest is inconsistency in his statements before the SIT.

On Wednesday, Sandipan was produced before the CJM’s court, and the court sent him on 7 days’ police custody.

On the other hand, only one Singapore-based Assamese, Rupkamal Kalita, said to have accompanied Zubeen and the others on the yacht trip, appeared before the SIT in Guwahati. He was quizzed by the SIT for six hours on Tuesday. He presented himself before the SIT again on Wednesday.

SIT chief SDGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta told the media today, “We have arrested Sandipan Garg and produced him before the court.”

Regarding the Singapore-based persons summoned to appear before the SIT in the Zubeen case, the SIT chief said, “Rupkamal Kalita, one of the persons summoned from Singapore, has presented himself before us. We’re questioning him. The others will be issued summonses again, and we’ll also adopt other measures for their appearance.”

When asked if an Assam Police team will go to Singapore, SDGP Gupta stated, “There are certain procedures in place for a police team to investigate in Singapore. We will be operating under the provisions of the mutual treaty, the MLAT, which India has with Singapore.”

Meanwhile, the PRO of the Northeast Festival, Anuj Kumar Baruah, was quizzed by the SIT today after he presented himself. He arrived here from New Delhi after the SIT summoned him in the Zubeen death case.

Moreover, singer Manas Robin’s statement was also recorded by the SIT. Manas Robin had been saying that he has certain evidence in the case. Today he provided the SIT with the evidence.

