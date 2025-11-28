Assam: Mass evacuation & joint mock drill conducted in Bongaigaon and Chirang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A large-scale mass evacuation and joint mock drill was conducted on Thursday by NHIT, NEPPl and SDRF, with active participation from the fire departments of both Bongaigaon and Chirang districts. The operation unfolded under the watch of senior officers from the Superintendent of Police office, the District Commissioner's office, and officials of the NHAI.

The drill focused on improving preparedness for road emergencies, with special emphasis on the golden hour rule, fire safety measures, and first-aid response. Agencies demonstrated their skills, coordination, and readiness, joining forces to ensure effective crisis management.

Senior members of NHIT, including representatives from the regional office, corridor operations, and environment, health and safety, were also present during the exercise. The district administration appreciated the collective effort and highlighted its importance in mitigating risks during real-time emergencies.

