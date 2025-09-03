Assam: Mass exodus in Udalguri’s Nonoi Cherfang; hundreds quit BJP

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Political winds have shifted in Udalguri’s Nonoi Cherfang constituency as anger and disappointment over BJP’s denial of a ticket to popular leader Bijoy Baishya led to a massive wave of defections.

Baishya, who is widely respected for carrying out social welfare activities from his own resources, was denied a BJP ticket despite strong public support. Disheartened supporters broke ranks with the BJP and rallied around him after he was offered a nomination by the Trinamool Congress.

On Monday, the atmosphere in Rajagarh turned festive as more than 200 supporters brought Baishya in a procession from Bamunjuli to his residence. Slogans of ‘Bijoy Baishya Zindabad’ filled the air as villagers pledged their loyalty to the TMC candidate.

Baishya declared that victory in Nonoi Cherfang was certain and promised to carry forward the incomplete developmental works with new energy. Following his announcement, hundreds of villagers formally resigned from the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress in his presence.

The defection marked a major political upheaval in the constituency, with Baishya’s popularity now seen as a decisive factor in the upcoming poll.

Also Read: BJP protests against Congress leader’s remarks on PM’s mother at Nagaon

Also Watch: